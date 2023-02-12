Delhi Mayor Election: L-G VK Saxena Approves Proposal To Hold Poll On February 16

Amid the ongoing commotion, the fresh date of the Delhi Mayor Elections, February 16 has received approval from the lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, signaling end of the wait for a fruitful ‘maiden’ meeting of the MCD house.

“As recommended by Hon’ble Chief Minister, GNCTD (an act, 1991 providing framework for the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and the government), I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday, the 16th February, 2023 at 11:00 am at 4th Floor, A-Block, Dr S.P Mukherjee Civic Centre for election of Mayor, Dy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee,” wrote Saxena in a letter to the Delhi govt.

The failed attempts

It is pertinent to note that a ruckus between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP in the municipal House caused three consecutive postponements of the high-stakes contest for Delhi's top municipal body, which currently depends on the election of a mayor.

Following a disturbance and heated confrontations between BJP and AAP members, the presiding officer adjourned the first two sessions, which were conducted on January 6 and January 24, without electing a mayor. The third attempt was made on February 6.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957 specifies that the mayor and deputy mayor must be chosen during the very first session of the House that follows the municipal elections. However, two months have passed since the municipal elections were held, and Delhi still lacks a mayor.

The blame game

The Aap Aam Party (AAP) launches an all-out attack on the BJP, accusing it of hatching a conspiracy to stall the mayoral election disrupting the MCD House proceedings where as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleges that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was delaying the mayoral election because of an internal rift.