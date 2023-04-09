Delhi Mayor Elections: AAP Eyes New Date - Why National Capital Must Elect Mayor By April

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set April 26 for the next Delhi Mayor polls, The party's senior leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday told the media. The Delhi Minister of Health and Urban Development, Bhardwaj said that the elections for the post of Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take place on April 26. Talking to the news agency ANI he said, "It is necessary to conduct the election in April. Incumbent Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 as the date for this."

Saurabh Bhardwaj, a nominated member of MCD added, "I hope for the election to be held in a peaceful manner if all rules and regulations are followed by the LG office."

He refrained from raising the curtain over the name of the party's next candidate for the upcoming mayoral polls and said the final decision over the party's next candidate will be taken by the party's senior leaders.

Why Delhi must elect its mayor by April

Notably, Shelly Oberoi has completed her 38-day tenure as a Mayor of Delhi on March 31. As per the rules, elections for next mayor needs to be completed before April 30. Oberoi was elected as Delhi's Mayor on February 6 in the fourth attempt after a series of tussles and scuffle between the members of AAP and BJP in the MCD house. The elections for MCD was held in the month of December last year.

The AAP leader lashed out at the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena saying that the LG nominated a presiding officer for the mayoral polls, who didn't let the elections conduct smoothly. He suggested that the Deputy Mayor can be made the pro-tem presiding officer, who can conduct the election.

Bhardwaj said to the news agency, "They tried to let nominated members vote, which is against the constitution. The Supreme Court too had slammed them over the issue. The top court said that it was wrong, that's why it would like to request that only the right person should be chosen to hold the mayoral election."

Refraining to comment over the issue of elections for Standing Committee members, the Greater Kailash MLA further said the matter regarding Standing Committee members election is pending in the court.

Why Shelly Oberoi's term ended in 38 days

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, states that MCD mayoral elections should take place every year. As per Section 35 of the Act, the corporation must elect one of its members as mayor and another as deputy mayor on its first meeting each financial year, which commences from April 1 to March 31.

The House is bound to choose another Mayor after March 31. Here it is pertinent to mention that even if a Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation is elected in March, the tenure will itself conclude on March 31.

Further, it is said that over the five-year term of MCD, the office of the Mayor is reserved in favour of a woman candidate in the first year and for a member belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) in the third year.

With 38-day tenure, Shelly Oberoi had the shortest term in the history of the civic body.