Delhi Mayor Elections Called Off For Third Time, House Adjourned Till Further Notice

Delhiites have to wait for more for the appointment of the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as the voting for the Mayoral post was called off on Monday for the third time after a ruckus in the Civic Centre.

Notably, the House presiding officer Satya Sharma on Monday announced that the aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections of MCD Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee, despite the Aam Aadmi Party's demand seeking debarment of alderman from the voting process.

Following Sharma's announcement, a ruckus erupted in the Civic centre, leading the presiding officer to adjourn the House meeting for 10 minutes. When the House proceedings started again, ruckus continued in the Civic Centre, forcing the adjournment of the House till further notice.

#WATCH | MCD mayor election called off for the third time after ruckus in the Delhi Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/irCfHIoycP — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Speaking to Republic over the ruckus, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Everybody has seen today how the leader of House of Aam Aadmi Party, Mukesh Goyal started ruckus again, indicating and challenging the decision of the chairperson... The house was not in order, so the presiding officer adjourned the House... The thing is they (AAP) don’t want the election to happen."

On the other hand, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj while interacting with the media targeted the MCD presiding officer saying, "The whole country has not seen such dishonesty that is happening today. The presiding officer is saying the nominated members will also cast their votes. This is the first dishonesty. The second one is that they are saying all three elections- mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee will be done together... The presiding officer is not cancelling the voting right of the nominated (AAP) MLAs saying 'there are cases registered against them'."

AAP wants debarment of aldermen from voting in MCD Mayoral election

On Sunday, a day ahead of the MCD House meeting to elect the Mayor, AAP counsellors wrote a letter to MCD's presiding officer seeking the debarment of aldermen from voting in Mayoral and other elections on Feb 6, saying that if it happens, it will be an insult to the people of Delhi.

"We, therefore, humbly request you that under no circumstance, the nominated members (aldermen) be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections of Mayor, Dy Mayor and Standing Committee. Any attempt on the part of the nominated councillors (Alderman) to vote in the ... election will be a direct affront and insult to the mandate of the people of Delhi which had sent the Aam Aadmi Party with a majority to the MCD in the 2022 elections," the letter read.

Notably, the first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24, were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a Mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges among the members of the BJP and the AAP.

(With input from PTI)