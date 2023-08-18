Delhi Mayor Flags Off 'Terminator Train' To Check Spread Of Vector-borne Diseases

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday flagged off a 'Terminator Train' that will spray larvicide along railway tracks here to check mosquito breeding. Nearly 350 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year till the first week of August. This is an annual exercise jointly taken by the Indian Railways and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Oberoi, who flagged off the special train from VIP platform number one of the New Delhi Railway Station, said the civic body is making all efforts to contain the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the national capital. This is an annual exercise jointly taken by the Railways and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).