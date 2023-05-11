Delhi Mayor Inspects Hospital, Warns Staff Members Against Demanding Bribes

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday inspected a Municipal Corporation of Delhi hospital and warned that any staff member found demanding or taking bribes would be immediately terminated from service, according to an official statement.

Oberoi inspected Swami Dayanand Hospital in east Delhi's Shahdara, the statement issued by her office said.

She interacted with many patients and visited the gynaecology department, neonatal intensive care unit, delivery room, operation theatre and general OPD, it said.

During her visit, Oberoi received complaints about some staff members of the hospital allegedly demanding money from patients and their relatives.

The mayor has warned that any staff member found demanding or taking bribes would be "terminated (from service) with immediate effect," the statement said.

The mayor also issued instructions to the hospital to make seating arrangements for patients' attendants, fix broken shades and repair faulty fans.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal accompanied Oberoi during the inspection.