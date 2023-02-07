Delhi Mayor Polls: AAP, BJP Hold Protests, Accuse Each Other For Delay

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers came on road in protest on February 7 amid the ongoing dispute over the mayor’s poll in the national capital. Both the party workers are accusing each other of the delay.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are protesting outside the IT office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers are protesting outside the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) office.

It is pertinent to note that the mayor’s election was postponed for the third time in two months with the civic court being adjourned.

“This dictatorship will not work, and should end as soon as possible,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers shouted.

Delhi Mayor election | BJP and AAP protest and accuse each other of delaying the election. The election was postponed for the third time yesterday after a ruckus at Civic Centre.



(Top 2 pics: BJP protest, bottom 2 pics: AAP protest) pic.twitter.com/FO8oCuR1u7 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

The contenders’ blame game

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded former Delhi University Teacher Shelly Oberoi for the Mayor post and Aale Mohammad Iqbal as Deputy Mayor on the other hand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post of Mayor and Kamal Bagri for the position for the Deputy Mayor.

It is pertinent to note that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contender Shelly Oberoi took to Twitter and said that appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Aldermen is against the DMC Act 1957.

However the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jay Pande said, "Inspired by anarchy, fearing none, and ever reprehensible, the Aam Aadmi Party continues to derail and dent our democratic traditions. Third time today, AAP disrupted the MCD House to ensure Mayor elections were not held."