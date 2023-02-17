Delhi Mayor Polls: Nominated Members Can't Vote, Says SC; 'Announce Poll Date In 24 Hours'

In a big relief for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court on Friday, February 17, directed that the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also ruled that the election shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and said that soon after the elections, the elected mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's polls.

It is important to note that following the Supreme Court’s order, 10 aldermen, members nominated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to MCD cannot vote in the elections of the mayor and deputy mayor.

Hearing the plea filed by AAP’s mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi, the Supreme Court bench observed, “We have heard the counsel for the parties. We are unable to accept the submission on behalf of the municipal corporation. The Constitution has imposed a restriction in terms of which nominated members do not have the right to vote. The prohibition on nominated members in the exercise of the right to vote applies on the first meeting.”

Fix election date within 24 hrs: Supreme Court

Asking to fix the date of the mayor and deputy mayor elections, the Supreme court bench said, “The notice for the election of mayor and the first meeting of the MCD shall be issued within 24 hours and the notice shall fix the date at which the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members shall be held.”

The direction of the apex court is with regard to a plea filed by the ruling AAP mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking early conduct of the election.

In the MCD elections that took place in December 2022, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP emerged as the clear winner by winning 134 seats in the 250-member house, ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards while the Congress could manage to register a win on just nine seats.

‘SC verdict victory of democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal

Hailing the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Supreme Court’s order is the victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a mayor after two and a half months. It has been proved that how L-G and BJP together are passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi.”