Delhi MCD Mayor Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Delhi L-G; BJP Leaders To Sit On Dharna

As the Delhi Mayoral elections were stalled by the ruckus inside the civic centre on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of "issuing orders" on every subject including the ones he has "powers to do or not".

In a letter to the LG following the adjournment of the first day of the civic centre when the oath was to be administered to the newly elected councillors, Kejriwal said that there have been "bizarre developments" in the last few weeks on the part of Saxena.

He accused the LG of issuing direct orders to the Chief Secretary, "bypassing and ignoring the elected government".

"Last few weeks have seen some very bizarre developments. Hon'ble LG is directly issuing orders on practically every subject irrespective of whether it is reserved or transferred, irrespective of whether Hon'ble LG has the powers to do that or not. Hon'ble LG issues directions directly to the Chief Secretary who in turn gets them implemented completely bypassing and ignoring the elected govt," Kejriwal wrote.

"One would ask why are the officers implementing LG's illegal orders? Because Montle LG has complete control over the bureaucracy. LG has the power to transfer, suspend or take any other action against any employee of the Delhi govt. Unfortunately, the elected govt of Delhi has no control over employees," he added.

Citing the instance of the nomination of the 10 members by the LG, Kejriwal said that there was a tradition of the nomination of such members by the Delhi government, which was even followed by previous LG Anil Baijal also.

"For instance, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 10 members with specialized knowledge could be nominated by the state govt. Till date, for the last many decades, these ten members were always nominated by the elected govt of Delhi," he said.

He said that the present LG "dictated ten names with BJP background and directed the Chief Secretary to issue notification".

"Chief Secretary complied. The elected government came to know from the newspapers. Since this is a transferred subject, as per the Constitution, it is the elected govt which had the power to nominate these members," the Chief Minister said.

