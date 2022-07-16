Delhi: MCD Suspends 2 Engineers After Wall Collapses Killing 5 In Alipur

In a key development to the incident where a wall collapsed in Delhi's Alipur killing five people, two engineers concerned have been suspended on orders of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD suspended a Junior Engineer and an Assistant Engineer following orders from the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

On Friday, a wall collapsed at a godown in Delhi's Alipur area. As of now, 14 people have been rescued, and five are dead. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and rescue operations are currently underway as some more people are still feared trapped.

Earlier on Saturday, July 16, two people involved in the case were arrested, and another accused remains at large, according to the police. The Delhi Police have named the arrested suspects as Sikander Das (a contractor) and Satish Kumar (a site supervisor).

In accordance with Sections 288, 304, 337, 338, and 34 of the IPC, Das and Kumar have both been charged with negligence relating to demolishing or repairing buildings.

'Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.

"Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said, as per a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to mourn the loss and stated that the district administration is engaged in rescue and relief work.

"A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, was also seen expressing his sorrow. "Alipur accident is very painful. Rescue operation is going on by the administration. The Delhi government is with the victims in this hour of grief. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji is keeping an eye on the entire rescue work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the injured to be safe," Sisodia tweeted.