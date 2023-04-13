Delhi MCD Suspends Two 'safai Karamcharis' For Negligence Over Filthy Condition Of Public Toilet

The MCD has suspended two 'safai karamcharis' and initiated departmental action against other officials after the Delhi Commission for Women alleged negligence during an inspection of public toilets in Gokulpuri, the panel said on Thursday. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, accompanied by a team of counsellors and local residents, inspected several public toilets on April 5.

During the inspection of a public toilet in Gokulpuri, the panel members observed no caretaker present on the spot and human excreta lying inside and outside the building complex, the women's panel had said. While the panel members found a board on the toilet wall listing the names of 'safai karamcharis (cleaning staff)' responsible for its upkeep, not a single one of them was found on site at the time of the inspection.

Following the inspection, the women's panel summoned senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to fix the accountability of those responsible for the filthy and unsafe conditions in public toilets. Senior officials from the Shahdara North zone have since informed the women's panel that two cleaning staff members responsible for the toilet's upkeep were suspended and departmental action taken against others.

Showcause notices have been issued to the assistant sanitation inspector, sanitary inspector, chief sanitary inspector, junior engineer, assistant engineer and executive engineer responsible for overseeing the sanitation and maintenance work at the toilet, the panel stated.