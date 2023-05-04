Delhi: MCD To Form Committee For Promoting Use Of Hindi In Civic Administration

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started the process of constituting a committee for promoting the use of Hindi in the civic administration, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Special Hindi Committee will look into the use of Urdu and Punjabi languages along with Hindi in the MCD administration, the official added.

A proposal in this regard was passed during the Municipal House's meeting recently. It is among the 13 special committees that were approved by the House on May 2.

The Hindi committee will have 34 members with Deputy Mayor as chairman.

"The process has started to elect the members of the committee, which will take final decisions and suggestions for promoting the use of Hindi in MCD and watch its implementation," the official said.

Section 40 of the DMC Act 1957 empowers the Corporation to constitute special and Ad hoc Committees.

The other special committees include appointments, disciplinary, medical relief and public health

Meanwhile, licensing, community services, welfare of SC and implementation of quota are among the ad hoc committees.

According to the official, the MCD may constitute as many special and Ad hoc committees as it thinks are fit for the exercise of any power or discharge of any function.

"Any such Committee shall consist of members of the Corporation only provided that an Ad hoc committee may with the sanction of the Corporation co-opt not more than three persons who are not members of the Corporation but who in the opinion of the Corporation possess special qualification for serving on such committee," the official said.

The Municipal House on Tuesday passed several proposals amid protests by BJP councillors over the alleged spending of Rs 45 crore on the "beautification" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

The BJP alleged that Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted the meeting of the MCD "unconstitutionally" and demanded the cancellation of the proceedings.