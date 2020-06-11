Delhi Medical Association Highlights Non-payment Of Salaries, Seeks HM's Intervention

The Delhi Medical Association has raised its concerns about the non-payment of salaries of non-resident doctors at hospitals under North Delhi Municipal Corporation, like Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, and others. Delhi Medical Association after taking cognizance of these complaints has written to Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter so that the doctors who are working tirelessly receive their last 3 months' salary. DMA states that during a pandemic like COVID-19, it is the doctors who are sacrificing everything to save lives, if their salaries are not paid then it adds to the stress, their families also require money to sustain.

'We will have to opt for mass resignation'

The Resident Doctors' Association of the Kasturba Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, threatened to resign yesterday. A video of one resident doctor has come to light where he says that doctors can't go on strike at this crucial juncture, so resignation is the only way if salaries are further delayed. The Resident Doctors' Association had written in its letter to the Additional Medical Superintendent, "We are not being paid salaries, making us unable to pay our house rent, huge travelling expenses and to buy essential commodities. We cannot work without money. Being the front-line workers, we should be paid the pending salary as soon as possible and should be ensured a regular salary pay-out. We are afraid that if we won't get paid by June 16, we will have to opt for mass resignation."

A month prior to this, resident Doctors of Hindu Rao hospital under the same municipality threatened to do the same. The doctors of Hindu Rao hospital had written several letters, even had held strikes for payment of their salaries. The Delhi Medical Association president Girish Tyagi further states that at a time when the entire country is indebted to our medical practitioners for working day and night, non-payment of salaries is completely unacceptable. Sometimes they are working overtime in the same PPE suit, while unfortunately, some are testing positive for COVID-19. During these times, not paying remuneration for three months is disheartening."

"We request our honourable home minister to look into the matter. We have sought an appointment with him too," he added.

(Image credits: PTI)