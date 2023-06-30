Delhi Metro Allows 2 Sealed Alcohol Bottles On Select Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its policy on carrying alcohol, allowing passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol on select lines. The latest decision came after a committee comprising officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DMRC reviewed the existing regulations. Earlier, carrying alcohol in the Delhi Metro network was completely banned by the DMRC, except the Airport Express Line. However, with the revised list coming into effect, passengers will now be permitted to carry up to two sealed bottles of alcohol per person, aligning the provisions with those on the Airport Express Line.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communication, DMRC, responded by saying, "After careful consideration, the committee has decided to allow passengers to carry limited quantities of alcohol on the Delhi Metro. This decision is in line with the provisions on the Airport Express Line and aims to enhance the commuting experience for our passengers."

Revised policy prohibits consumption of alcohol within metro premises

The fresh move by the DMRC is likely to be welcomed by commuters who occasionally prefer to carry alcohol with them while traveling in the metro. However, it is important to note that the revised policy prohibits the consumption of alcohol within the metro premises.

An official said, the DMRC has always prioritized the safety and comfort of its passengers, and this revision in the policy is no exception. Stringent security measures will be put in place to ensure compliance with the new regulations. The CISF, along with DMRC staff, will continue to monitor and enforce the revised alcohol carriage policy to maintain a safe and secure environment for all metro passengers.

Pertinently, the revised policy does not apply to all lines of the Delhi Metro network. Passengers are advised to familiarize themselves with the regulations specific to their intended routes before carrying alcohol.

As Delhi Metro expands its services and continues to serve as a lifeline in the national capital, this revision in the alcohol carriage policy represents a step toward accommodating the diverse needs of its passengers, while ensuring a safe and enjoyable commuting experience for all.