In a first of its kind service for any metro network in India, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on January 2, announced that it will provide a free Wi-Fi facility on-board a moving metro train. In order to access the free Wi-Fi, the passengers will have to just log in to the network “METROWIFI_FREE”, enter their phone number, and get access to high-speed internet by entering a one-time password (OTP) that will be sent to their phone.