Delhi Metro Gains More Speed, To Run At 100kmph On This Line

The Delhi metro airport express line's operating speed increased from 80 kmph to 100 kmph, effective Wednesday, March 22, announced the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). A test run was conducted on the Airport Express Line from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in order to demonstrate the faster speed.

The move to increase speed will, according to officials, shorten the 19-minute trip between the stations in New Delhi and IGI Airport by a few minutes. DMRC, according to officials, plans to operate the route more quickly, which will reduce the travel time between the two stations' locations to around 15 minutes.

In a statement, DMRC said, "Increasing the operational speed of the Airport Express Link to 100 KMPH was a major engineering challenge for Delhi Metro's engineers' meticulous planning."

The 23-kilometer-long Airport Express route is India's fastest metro route which travels from New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 via IGI Airport T-3 and Aerocity. On average, the Airport Express Line transports over 65,000 passengers daily.

Additionally, Delhi Metro referred to it as a "historic technological advancement." The feat, according to DMRC, could only have been accomplished by replacing the more than 2.6 lakh tension clamps that were already in position on the rails throughout the entire AEL network.