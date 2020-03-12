Delhi Metro Gets Cleaned Up As A Precaution Against The Novel Virus

As Delhi is scaling up its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has intensified the cleaning of trains as a precautionary measure against the novel virus.

The official account of DMRC tweeted, "Delhi Metro trains are regularly cleaned at the depots every day before putting them into passenger operations. Intensified cleaning of metro trains and station areas continue as a precautionary measure. #CoronaAlert."

The DMRC also urged people to not use phones unless an urgent emergency to report or for any assistance. The DMRC tweeted, "Do not use the emergency telephone except to report an emergency or to obtain assistance."

Earlier, the Delhi government declared coronavirus an epidemic. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Delhi govt has declared Coronavirus an epidemic. We need to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. All cinema halls, schools, colleges in Delhi will be shut until 31st March, but exams will continue as scheduled. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings."

Coronavirus Outbreak:

The number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the nation has reached 78. Globally, over one lakh twenty thousand people have been tested positive for the virus and at least 4,000 people have died and over 60,000 have recovered.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.