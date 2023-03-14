Delhi Metro Prohibits Filming Of Reels & Videos; Issues Statement Saying 'don't Be A...'

Delhi Metro has once again reiterated to the passengers that filming of Instagram reels and videos in the metro premises is strictly banned and anyone found overlooking the rule will be penalised. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a notification citing a slogan in Hindi saying, "Delhi Metro mein passenger bane, pareshani nahi! (Be a traveller in Delhi Metro not a troubler)."

The DMRC in its notification has clearly said, "Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro." The Delhi Metro governing body has urged travellers to not cause inconvenience to the fellow travellers.

It has been noticed that the trend of making Insta Reels and dance videos have increased inside the Delhi Metro in the recent past. Many of such videos and reels have surfaced on social media, where people are seen dancing and creating reels inside metros. Such activities on most occasions create discomfort for other travellers travelling in the metro.

The DMRC has said that filming inside Delhi Metro only can happen, after getting permission from the administration. Without prior information or permission for filming inside the metro is not permitted.

Talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Metro Police, Jitendra Mani said, that filming reels in Delhi Metro is strictly prohibited and anyone caught doing so, are fined by the authority.

Several memes have also been shared by the DMRC on its social media accounts to create awareness among the people, in order to restrict them from making reels inside metros.

In one of such memes shared by the DMRC, the oscar-winning song of 'RRR' movie 'Naatu Naatu' has also been referenced, to make the awareness post more interesting, wherein it is written, "Dance is fun, but in Delhi Metro no."