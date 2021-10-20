Delhi Metro Starts Training Of Dhaka Metro Officials At DMRA In Shastri Park Depot

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the process of training the first batch of operations and maintenance staff of Bangladesh's Dhaka Metro. The training is being held at DMRC’s training facility at Shastri Park Depot. DMRC said in a press release on Tuesday that since the first team of DMRC was sent for training in Hong Kong before the opening of Metro services in Delhi in 2002, the DMRC has reached a 'historical milestone by commencing the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff' of Dhaka Metro.

The DDMRC further said, "The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising of 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14, 2021." The training is a part of the deal agreed upon between the DMRC and NKDM Association. The NKDM Association is a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after the implementation of the Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under the agreement, 163 officials of Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training in Delhi. According to the DMRC, the training period of the courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days and will depend on the job profile of the participants.

DMRA: A premier training destination

The training module consists of interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical and on-job training. DMRC announced that the Dhaka Metro will soon be inaugurating their Metro services with the opening of their first line with a distance of 20.1 km, known as 'MRT Line-6'. The DMRA further said, "This major off-shore assignment will further boost the image of DMRA as a premier training destination in the field of mass rapid transit system not only in India but internationally." Earlier, the DMRA had also conducted short-term training courses for MRT Jakarta and LRT Colombo as well.

(With ANI inputs)