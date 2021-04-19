Delhi Metro To Run At 50% Capacity During Lockdown Amid COVID Surge, DMRC Provides Update

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced lockdown from 10 pm tonight to curb COVID-19 upsurge in National Capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued guidelines and informed that the metro services during peak hours in the mornings (8 am to 10 am) and in evenings (5 pm to 7 pm) will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes across the network. For the remaining half of the day, metro services will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes across its network.

During the imposed lockdown, commuting will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro. DMRC in its statement clarified-

"Metro services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on the production of the valid IDs. During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel."

DMRC guidelines are pursuant to the announcement of a six-day lockdown commencing Monday night at 10 pm in the National Capital. This was announced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after reviewing COVID-19 situation in Delhi with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Elaborating on lockdown guidelines, CM has said that essential services, food services, medical services would continue. "Wedding can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it", he added.

Unprecedented Hike In Cases, Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Delhi so far has recorded over 8,53,460 positive cases, out of which, 7,66,398 have successfully recovered and 12,121 have died. As per the latest report from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 25,462 new cases, 20,159 fresh recoveries and 161 deaths. As of now, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 74,941.

On Monday, India reported 2,73,810 fresh cases thereby breaching the 1.50 crore mark of the total tally. Active cases in the country stand at 19,29,329 while 1,29,53,821 have recovered. The number of fatalities stands at 1,78,769, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.