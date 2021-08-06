Delhi Metro's 'missing Link' Of Pink Line Inaugurated; Here's What It Connects

The connecting link between Trilokpuri - Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 of Pink Line of Delhi Metro was formally inaugurated on Friday by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informs that the inaugural ceremony has been graced by several dignitaries of the Delhi Government and the Japanese Ambassador to India, H.E. Ando Yoshide. Other notable attendees of the video conference were Kailash Gahlot, Delhi transport minister and Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary - Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The connecting link between Trilokpuri - Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 of Pink Line was formally inaugurated today by the Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/bTb3IOYdBj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 6, 2021

CM Kejriwal expressed gratitude to the Delhi metro officials for being able to inaugurate the rapid transit route despite hurdles like the pandemic. The Pink Line is deemed a "very critical" project undertaken by the urban development department of Delhi, CM Kejriwal mentioned. "Trilokpuri area and Delhi...is not connected with the rest of the city via metro, although the...route is small but very critical in terms of development of the area," he told during the video conference. The Pink Line will allow a seamless connection between Trilokpuri, one of the highly populated areas situated in East Delhi, to parts of North, South and Western parts.

Passenger services begin at 3 PM

Passenger services on this section will begin at 3 pm today, the DMRC informed. Meanwhile, Union Minister Harshdeep Singh Puri also congratulated the DMRC for providing "enhanced connectivity" to the people. With the opening of this important connection, the 59 km long Pink Line has become the longest line of the Delhi Metro network. "The missing link is now filled on the Delhi Metro line between Machlis Park and Shiva Bihar," Union Minister Puri added.

The Grey Line inauguration delayed

Meanwhile, another major Metro Connector, the Grey Line extension from the Dhansa Bus Stand area, was also scheduled to be unfurled today. However, it has been postponed until further notice due to some pending restoration work outside the station, ANI quoted DMRC. As per reports, DRMC has undertaken restoration work of the road near the then under construction Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station, which was heavily damaged due to incessant rain in May. The work may require about two weeks, the metro officials informed. The Grey Line, which connects Dwarka to Najafgarh in West Delhi, was initiated in December 2019.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image: @DRMC/Twitter)