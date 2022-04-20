Delhi Min Sets Up CNG Fare Revision Committee For Rickshaws & Taxis Over Subsidy On Prices

After a fresh price hike of Rs. 2.5 in CNG prices, the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned authorities that they will go on a strike to press for their demand of subsidy on gas prices.The price of CNG rose to Rs. 71.61 per kg in Delhi last week.

Supporting the strike called by auto and taxi unions, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, GNCTD, had constituted a fare revision committee on Wednesday with respect to the revision of fares for Auto-rickshaws and Taxis. The committee consists of members from the Transport department, Auto unions, Residents Welfare Association, students and commuters.

Through a tweet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the formation of the fare-fixation committee, saying that the Arvind Kejriwal government understands the concerns of auto and taxi unions in the city.

Delhi Transport Min Kailash Gahlot sets up committee for considering fare revision

Earlier, the strike was called by auto and taxi unions to demand subsidies on CNG. However, the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday announced setting up a committee for considering a fare revision in a time-bound manner.

Speaking on the price hike issue, Ravi Rathor, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association stated, “We do not know when the committee will be formed and what it will recommend. Our demand is not just fare hike but also efforts by the Delhi government as well as the Centre to ensure that CNG prices are brought down to previous levels.”

The auto fares were last revised in 2019 while taxi fares were revised in 2013. The Delhi government in June 2019 had notified new auto-rickshaw fares, effecting more than an 18% increase over prevailing rates and raising per kilometre charge from Rs 8 to Rs 9.5.

On April 11, hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat, demanding a subsidy on CNG prices. The protest was held under the aegis of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh.

General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni said, “Price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg.” The auto and taxi association of Delhi had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 6 demanding that they be provided with a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG.

