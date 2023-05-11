Delhi: Minimum Temperature In City Settles Below Normal

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day and a maximum temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 43 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the poor (247) category around 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.