Last Updated:

Delhi Minister Atishi Gets Additional Portfolios Of Service And Vigilance Departments

Delhi Minister Atishi has now been given additional portfolios of Service and Vigilance departments, a statement from the Raj Niwas said.

General News
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Atishi Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi gets additional portfolios. (Image: PTI)


Delhi Minister Atishi has received additional portfolios of Service and Vigilance departments, a statement from the Raj Niwas said on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals sent a file to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on this matter, which was approved on Saturday. The portfolios were earlier handled by AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Atishi is taking care of Finance, Revenue, planning, Women and Child Development, Education, Higher Education, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language, Public Works Department, Power and Public Relations departments. As of now, the Delhi Minister holds 14 portfolios.

READ | Happiness Curriculum's give-year journey 'remarkable', says Delhi Minister Atishi

She along with Bharadwaj was taken into the Delhi Cabinet in March after the resignation of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Services Bill approved

The files for giving additional portfolios to Atishi were sent to Delhi LG just a day after Rajya Sabha cleared Delhi Services Bill, that gives power to the Delhi LG to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The Bill got cleared after after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources
READ | Kejriwal reshuffles Delhi cabinet, Atishi gets services and vigilance departments
READ | In stern message, Atishi directs PWD dept to not share files without written consent
READ | Delhi govt to undertake energy audit of its buildings, street lights for saving electricity: Atishi
First Published:
COMMENT