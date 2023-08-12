Delhi Minister Atishi Gets Additional Portfolios Of Service And Vigilance Departments

Delhi Minister Atishi has received additional portfolios of Service and Vigilance departments, a statement from the Raj Niwas said on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals sent a file to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on this matter, which was approved on Saturday. The portfolios were earlier handled by AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

#Update | Atishi's portfolio allocation has been approved by LG: Office of LG



Delhi Minister Atishi has now been given additional portfolios of Service and Vigilance department https://t.co/p0xsHvQ7Au August 12, 2023

Atishi is taking care of Finance, Revenue, planning, Women and Child Development, Education, Higher Education, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language, Public Works Department, Power and Public Relations departments. As of now, the Delhi Minister holds 14 portfolios.

She along with Bharadwaj was taken into the Delhi Cabinet in March after the resignation of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Services Bill approved

The files for giving additional portfolios to Atishi were sent to Delhi LG just a day after Rajya Sabha cleared Delhi Services Bill, that gives power to the Delhi LG to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The Bill got cleared after after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

(With inputs from ANI)