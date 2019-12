Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai attacked the BJP government over the Jamia violence that took place on Sunday and alleged that it is the BJP government's strategy to spread violence in Delhi. He demanded a thorough probe into the Jamia Millia incident and said that strict actions should be taken against those found guilty. He said that any kind of violence will not be tolerated by the Delhi government and appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquility in the national capital.