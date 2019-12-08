Delhi Minister Imran Hussain Expresses Grief Over Fire Accident In Anaj Mandi

On Sunday, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain expressed grief over the fire incident at Anaj Mandi that occurred in the capital city. At least forty-three people were killed when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi. Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am.

The Delhi Minister assured that a thorough investigation would be carried into the tragic incident and strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty. "It is a tragic incident. Investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it," Imran Hussain said.

Owner of building absconding

As per sources in the fire department, the factory did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Sources also said that the case will be given to the Crime Branch to probe into the matter later. A team that will be headed by an ACP level official will probe the matter. Three teams are conducting raids to nab the accused owner of the factory who is currently absconding. Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the same by saying, "Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 IPC, is currently absconding."

Arvind Kejriwal offers compensation

Addressing the media, Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured. He also said that his government will provide free medical treatment to the injured.

BJP offers compensation

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured."

