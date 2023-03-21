Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Says 'responded To MHA's Concerns'; Terms Them 'irrelevant'

After the Centre sought clarification on expenditure on advertisements by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government before clearing the presentation of the Budget for the national capital, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot stated that the Delhi government has responded to concerns of the Ministry of Home Affairs and submitted the file back to Delhi’s L-G, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's approval, at 9 pm today, March 20.

The finance minister of Delhi earlier alleged that the 'concerns raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs are irrelevant and done only to scuttle Delhi government's budget for next year'. Kailash Gahlot further mentioned that for the first time in the history of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs had stopped the Delhi govt from presenting its annual budget. The budget was supposed to be presented on March 21.

The Minister said, "The budget was sent for MHA’s approval well in advance on 10th March. However, the file with MHA's concerns was put up to me only at 6 pm today."

AAP claims Centre blocked the presentation of Budget

In signs of a fresh round of confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the Union government, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, earlier in the day, claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blocked the presentation of the Delhi government's budget in the Assembly on Tuesday, March 22.

Kejriwal accused the union government of resorting to "gundagardi" and that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.

As the AAP supremo lashed out at the Centre, MHA sources said that the ministry sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

According to sources in the Lieutenant Governor's office, VK Saxena had approved the Annual Financial Statement 2023-2024, with certain observations on March 9th, and sent the file to the Delhi CM. The Delhi Government thereafter sought the approval of the President by sending a letter to the Home Ministry.

"The Home Ministry conveyed its observations to the Delhi Government on March 17. The Budget was to be presented on March 21. The L-G Office is yet waiting for the file to be sent to it from the Chief Minister," L-G's Office added.