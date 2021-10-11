Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain on Monday addressed the media on power supply issues and said that there is a huge shortage of coal accumulation in thermal power plants. Claiming a similar issue in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, Jain said that National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has cut supply to 50% from every plant. Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had slammed Power Minister RK Singh for 'underminig' the looming coal crisis in India.

Satyendra Jain on Delhi's power crisis:

"Currently the situation is under control as the demand is not high. The peak demand was 4,563 MW while the average demand remained at nearly 3500 MW. We are supplying full demand through gas purchase which is costing us at Rs 17 to 20 per unit. We are also buying power from the open market to meet the demand. The supply that we are currently providing was saved for emergency situations," Satyendar Jain informed.

Satyendra Jain slams NTPC

Slamming the power supplier, the Delhi Power Minister said that they have brought down the supply to 50% on all plants. He also gave details of when the NTPC can lower the supply while claiming that the demands are not met on a high level. "NTPC is not even deploying half of the supply demand," fumed Jain.

'Buying power at Rs 17 to 20 instead of Rs 6 to 7'

"NTPC has cancelled 50% of supply, see they are allowed to do that 15 times but not in every power plant, this time they have stopped the supply from every power plant. If the problem is only in Delhi then why UP CM also wrote a letter? Currently, we have a demand of 4,000 MW and NTPC is not even providing half of it," continued the power minister.

When asked how much of loss Delhi's AAP Government is facing, Satyendar Jain mentioned that Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is yet to ascertain the loss. In his concluding remarks, the minister added that currently, NTPC is producing nearly 1,300 MW of power.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had cautioned of a complete blackout in Delhi after a period of two days, further asserting that the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not have adequate amounts of coal.