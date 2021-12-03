Delhi Minister Urges Centre To Meet Over 'serious Situation' Of Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday urged Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold a meeting with all the states' environment ministers in NCR concerning the 'serious situation' of air pollution witnessed in the region. According to IQAir report, PM2.5 concentration in Delhi air is currently 48.7 times above the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Rai, in a letter to the Union environment minister, stated that no positive improvement had been observed even after the Delhi government imposed several measures to curb pollution. He further wrote, "In view of the pollution situation in the region, I urge you to call a meeting of environment ministers of states in the National Capital Region and experts to formulate a joint work strategy so that the pollution levels can be reduced".

Delhi's air quality

Though Delhi experienced light rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the air quality worsened in the national capital on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 335 while the air quality in several parts of Delhi was recorded in the 'severe' or 'very poor' category. AQI stood at 480 in Gurugram on Friday morning while the air quality was recorded to be ‘severe’ in Dwarka and Mundka areas. In Najafgarh, Shahdara, Anand Vihar, and Delhi University areas, the air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to SAFAR, AQI recorded between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 falls under the category 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' category. While 300-400 fall under 'very poor' category, levels between 401-500 is considered as 'hazardous'.

To prevent deterioration of the environment and air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday released new guidelines in the national capital.

CAQM's guidelines stated, "Industrial operations and processes in Delhi-NCR, not running on PNG or cleaner fuels, shall be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day from Monday to Friday and shall not be allowed to operate on Saturdays and Sundays".

It added, "All schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the Delhi-NCR shall remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of the conduct of examinations and laboratory practical, etc".

(Image: PTI/ANI)