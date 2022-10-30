Delhi Minister Visits Chhath Ghats To Inspect Arrangements

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday visited Chhath Ghats in Qutub Vihar and Dabri Mor here to take stock of preparations for the festival. During the visit Gahlot checked preparations regarding sanitation, lighting, water supply, making of temporary ponds, installation of CCTVs among others. “Just went to Qutub Vihar-Matiala and inspected the Chhath Puja Ghat. People are very happy with the arrangements made by Delhi government. The members of Chhath Committee expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal area MLA Gulab Singh Yadav,” Gahlot tweeted after the visit. Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning.It involves offering "arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh -- living in Delhi. At Dabri Mor Chhath Ghats, Gahlot also interacted with fasting women and asked them about preparation regarding the festival.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also visited Chhath Ghats at Astha Kunj in East of Kailash area and took stock of preparations there.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday gave his nod to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna. The revenue department of the Delhi government is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements in Delhi and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make Chhath Puja a success.