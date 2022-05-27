Delhi: Minor Fire Reported At Safdarjung Hospital, Doused; No Casualties So Far

South Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital witnessed an unexpected fire on Friday morning, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blazes at the earliest, According to ANI, the fire was reported at 8:45 AM following which, the hospital authorities informed the fire department.

The incident was reportedly caused after the stabiliser of an elevator caught fire, resulting in flames on the second floor of the building. Following this, around seven to eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were brought under control.

"A fire broke out in an inverter in Safdarjung hospital today. The fire has been doused now," Delhi Fire Department also confirmed. However, no casualties or major damage was reported as the department confirmed it to be a minor fire.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first fire to be reported at a hospital this morning in the national capital. Another fire was reported from the Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in the Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi on Friday morning. While the fire was reported at around 8:10 AM, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control. Furthermore, no casualties were reported in this incident.

LPG cylinder blast in Delhi

Notably, both the aforesaid fire incidents came only a day after a major LPG cylinder blast was reported from South Delhi's Chhattarpur area. The intensity of the fire was so huge that it led to the collapse of walls of two floors in a building. The blast was reported on Thursday night around 9 PM following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, the fire department officials informed that the second and third floors of the building were completely damaged by the blast. Furthermore, the police also informed that three people who were injured in the blast are presently undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, teams of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Services, and BSES have inspected the blast site and an investigation is currently underway.

