Delhi Minor Rape Case: Accused Delhi Government Officer, Wife Arrested

A now-suspended officer of the Delhi government's women and child development department - accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her - and his wife have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on Monday.

"In the case of sexual assault with a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51 years old, he is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development of GNCT and the second accused is his wife, Seema Rani, 50 years old. The investigation is in progress," Kalsi said.

The accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had said, adding that his wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

The girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she calls 'mama', and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

Khakha has also been suspended by the Delhi government. The order has been issued by Delhi's Chief Secretary Nares﻿h Kumar on the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government said that the "sternest possible" action should be taken against the officer if found guilty.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).