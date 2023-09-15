Delhi Minor Rape: Fresh Case Registered After Girl Alleges Sexual Assault By More Persons

The Delhi Police has registered a fresh case after the minor girl who was allegedly raped by suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha alleged that she was sexually assaulted by few other persons as well, officials said on Friday.

"A fresh statement of the complainant was obtained and a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and six of the POCSO Act has been registered at the New Usmanpur police station. Further investigation in the case is in progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"During investigation, the complainant revealed that when she was living with her family in the New Usmanpur area, she had been sexually assaulted by some persons between 2018 and 2020. The investigating officer of the Burari police station brought the fact to the notice of the New Usmanpur police station," Tirkey said.

Khakha, who has since been suspended by the Delhi government, allegedly raped the minor several times between November 2020 and January 2021 and impregnated her. His wife Seema Rani allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. The couple had been arrested.

The minor was staying at the residence of Khakha, a family friend, after her father passed away in October 2020.

The counsel for the accused claimed that Khakha had undergone vasectomy in November 2005, so he could not have impregnated the girl.

Khakha had undergone potency test before he was taken to the court after the arrest. The potency test is used to prove if an individual is physically capable of committing sexual assault.

A case had been registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case.