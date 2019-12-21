Delhi Minorities Commission Requests LG To Allow Peaceful Protests Against CAA

The Delhi Minorities Commission wrote to the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday, requesting him to allow people to protest peacefully. The commission requested the LG, that the police must not interfere unless a protest or a demonstration turns "violent". The letter also stated that the intervention by Delhi police during protests since December 15 went against the democratic and civil rights protected by the Constitution.

The DMC urged the LG to order Delhi Police Commissioner and other officers of the force "to allow people to protest and demonstrate peacefully and that they must not interfere unless and until a protest and demonstration become violent." The commission also issued an order to Delhi Police Commissioner to set free all those who were arrested during protests unconditionally, unless they engaged in violence in the national capital.

The order, that was made public on Friday, was issued after the DMC learned that eminent people like Harsh Mander, Prashant Bhushan, John Dayal, and former MP Sandeep Dixit have been arrested by the police along with hundreds of peaceful protesters, the DMC informed.

"Delhi Police or the Administration have no right to stop people from registering their peaceful protests against a government measure deemed illegal and unconstitutional by millions of people across the country," read the order.

Delhi Police tightens security

As the agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act intensifies, Delhi police on tightened the security in the North-East part of the national capital. Political parties, organisations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last few days. Apart from that, as many as 19 IndiGo flights were canceled while others were delayed as crew members were stuck in a traffic jam at NH-8. The Delhi police have, however, has assured of sufficient force in the national capital to maintain law and order.

CAA protests rock the nation

Meanwhile, violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where four people have died, in West Bengal where numerous public property was damaged and the internet was snapped in places. In Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the police. The city is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. While several parts of the country saw violent protests, in other places people were seen protesting in a peaceful manner, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervor.

(With inputs from Agencies)