Taking cognizance of the media reports on the blanket ban placed by the South Delhi Municipality Mayor over the sale of meat during Navratri, Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zakir Khan had written to SDMC Mayor seeking an urgent explanation on what grounds he had made the aforementioned decree.

Directing South MCD Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan to submit a detailed report and appear before the commission, DMC Chairman stated that he wants an immediate response from the BJP-ruled municipal corporation on the same.

Delhi Minorities Commission seeks urgent explanation for meat ban order

Stating that ‘the Mayor is acting as a law unto himself,’ Khan, in his directive, mentioned that the SDMC’s recent order on the meat ban ‘violates the basic freedom guaranteed in the constitution.’

“What he is calling for violates the basic free guaranteed in the constitution. Such proclamation can also insight and encourage hoggish behaviour on the ground. Senior authorities and the courts should step in and put a stop to such behaviour,” the Minorities commission chairman’s letter to SDMC Mayor read.

Zakir Khan's letter further read, ‘On which laid down rule & regulation, it has been decided by you (Mayor) to ban/shut down shops during Navratri.’

“The Commission requires that you shall file your reply/status report on the aforesaid complaint on an urgent basis along with all the necessary enclosures supporting your contentions, and submit a detailed report and appear in person before the Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission,” the letter read further

SDMC Mayor passes contentious directives banning meat shops

The development comes after South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday, April 04, announced that no meat shop will be allowed to open in the area during the ongoing Navratri celebrations. Announcing the decision, the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mukkesh Suryaan said "During Navratri, 99% of households in Delhi don't even use garlic & onion, so we've decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD."

It is pertinent to note that South MCD will be also imposing fines on the violators. The closure of shops shall be implemented from April 2 to 11, during the course of nine days of the Navratri Festival. The South MCD has stated that they have taken the decision keeping in mind the ‘sentiments of the public.’

