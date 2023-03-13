Delhi MLAs Get 66% Hike In Salary, Read How Much They Earn Per Month

The salary, pension, and other allowances of the Delhi MLAs got a big boost following the approval by the President to the ‘The Members of Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Salaries, Allowances, Pension, etc) (Amendment Act, 2023). Notably, this is the first such reset of the payouts to the legislators of the Delhi assembly since 2011.

The Department of Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs at the Delhi government also issued a notification to the effect. Consequently, the salary of the Delhi MLAs has spiked from ₹54,000 to ₹90,000 per month.

66.7 % increase in monthly salary for Delhi MLAs

The legislators of the Delhi assembly got a 66.7 per cent hike in monthly salary, allowances following the passage to the act, which translates to ₹90,000 per month from ₹54,000.

Moreover the monthly payouts for the Chief Minister, Ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip, and leader of the opposition have also gone up from ₹72,000 to ₹1,70,000 per month.

The Delhi government’s law, justice, and legislative affairs department announced the said changes in a notification issued on Thursday. Since 2011, this is the first such revision made in the payscale of the Delhi MLAs. The changes have come to force since February 14, after the assent of the President to the move.

Image: PTI