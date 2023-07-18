Delhi: Moderate Rain In The National Capital Today, Minimum Temperature Settled At 27.4 Degrees

The weather department has forecast moderate rain in Delhi on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity level in the morning stood at 89 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.