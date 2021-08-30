Delhi 'mohalla Clinics' To Make Healthcare More Accessible To Patients: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, 30 August 2021, visited a newly constructed 'mohalla clinic' at Shakurbasti in Delhi. The clinic, made from movable containers which can be congregated and erected easily into smaller spaces, is being considered a boon for locals in the area.

According to Jain, the aim behind setting up the 'Mohalla clinic' is to reach remote areas where healthcare infrastructure is less accessible to people. "We have designed a modular 'mohalla clinic' in a shipping container. The idea is to reduce the time as the construction of clinics takes 3-5 months while this is made in a factory. It is stronger as well as portable," he stated.

Visited the construction site of 2 new Mohalla Clinics at Shakurbasti. These Clinics have been set up in portable containers.



Such Clinics are easy to set up & transport in Cluster areas like Jhuggi-Bastis & narrow streets where healthcare infrastructure is less accessible. pic.twitter.com/YTF8OcPokn — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) August 29, 2021

Building 1000 Mohalla Clinics was one of the flagship initiatives taken up by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party when it came to power in 2015, however, over the years with the challenge of land procurement, the administration has set up nearly 500 such clinics across the city.

Government to replicate the 'Mohalla Clinic' initiative

Jain further added that the Delhi government has made two such clinics for trial purposes in the Shakurbasti area.

The minister also stated that the government is planning to replicate the initiative, for it easily establishes a health infrastructure in densely populated areas where construction of a dedicated health care facility becomes a serious challenge owing to land and space constraints.

Promise to provide quality health care to Delhiites

"We promised to give a quality healthcare system to Delhiites and when we say 'quality healthcare', this is what we mean by it. This is just the beginning. Delhi government is preparing more of such projects to revolutionise the healthcare system of Delhi," Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

We promised to give a quality healthcare system to Delhiites and when we say 'quality healthcare', this is what we mean by it.



This is just the beginning. Delhi Govt is preparing more such projects to revolutionize the healthcare system of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/p3HpGDTpsM — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) August 29, 2021

Free diagnosis, medicines for patients

The Mohalla clinics offer 212 kinds of free diagnostic tests done from government enlisted laboratories while patients are served with nearly 109 free drugs from the Delhi government's list of essential drugs.

According to the Delhi Health Minister, the initiative was taken up by the administration after land-related constraints by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and civic bodies emerged. "Land is a subject that falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre. The construction of mohalla clinics has now become a political matter. The DDA had promised in the Delhi High Court that it would provide land for mohalla clinics but it did not give us anything, not even land for a single mohalla clinic."