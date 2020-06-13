Delhi: Mother-son Duo On A Mission To End The Scarcity Of Life Saving Masks

To help the needy and to safeguard them from Covid-19, a youth in national capital Saurav Das has installed hand-made masks dispensers in different locations of Chittaranjan Park Market area.

Owing to the widespread shortage of masks in the midst of COVID-19, he and his friends are helping prepare homemade masks to be distributed to the poor and needy free of cost. These will be made available through vending machines installed by them in different locations of CR Park.

Talking to Republic Media Network Saurav said, "My mother Laxmi Das came across a news article talking about the shortage of masks & PPE kits for frontline healthcare workers and the police personnel. She was very perturbed by the animosity and violence towards the people risking their own lives to help treat people suffering from the disease. And on top of that the equipment necessary for doctors to attend to the corona patients was in shortage even in the National capital. My mother felt immensely moved by this and we decided to help in her own small way."

"She then came up with idea of sewing hand-made masks at home to distribute to the needy and poor. She planned to come up with 4,000 masks out of which 3,000 have already been sewn. She decided to hand stitch masks for me at home. Some leftover cloth was left from the cloth warehouse of my uncle. She washed, sanitised the cloth and then started stitching masks. She asked me to start distributing the masks for free among the people who needed the masks but did not have the money to pay for it. She is doing this entirely out of her own pocket to help those helping us in need. 500 masks have already been distributed to the odd-job workers, daily wage workers, service and repairmen around the colony of Chittaranjan Park."

As masks being sold are pretty expensive - somewhere in the bracket of 300-700 for a decent mask, which helps in breaking the chain of Covid-19 and stops the spread. The daily wage workers or transporters only earn that much in a day. As time goes on the mask is becoming a legal necessity to move out of the house. So the initiative is meant to help the needy who cannot buy it out of their pocket but need it anyway. The needy who pick up garbage, sweep the road beside our house, come to repair the AC, delivers your newly bought fridge, deliver your office letters or gives the food delivery in the comfort of your home. All these people cannot buy a decent mask with their meagre salary and hence need to be provided so they may continue their work to earn their livelihood," he added.

According to Saurav, he was inspired by his mother and he too decided to help her in the process. "I decided to make small home-made masks dispensers to install around my colony in Chittaranjan Park. I designed contact-free, clean mask dispensers where all the masks are connected by ribbons and after pulling out the one you can tear the ribbon. This ensures contactless delivery of masks and maintains hygiene. For this, I took the help of my friends and took old boxes and turned them into mask dispensers by cutting an opening for the dispensing and created a suspender for the masks to hang from. As due to the lockdown and having limited resources in hand I decided to recycle old material to help the people. I have made 5 mask dispensers - one for my own home lane and the rest for the police station and markets in CR Park area of Delhi."

Furthermore, he said, "I have installed 5 dispensers in different locations of Chittaranjan Park Market. The response was great today due to the central location of the market place. People started taking masks instantly after it was installed. The first stock finished off pretty quickly and I refilled the dispenser again before leaving. I am really humbled by the overwhelming response at the time of the mask dispenser installation in the Market area of Chittaranjan Park. The dispenser ran out within minutes of installation as there were multitude of needy people eager to lay their hands on a mask. On every alternate day, I refill dispensing machines. The installations of vending machines is underway in other different locations of CR park. My mother makes around 30-40 masks per day. Five mask dispensers have been installed in different markets of Chittaranjan Park. In total we have distributed over 2200 masks till now.