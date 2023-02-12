Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: How PM Gati Shakti Is Powering India's Biggest Road Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 12 inaugurated a 246-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa, which will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and the national capital considerably.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed pride in devoting the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation. He emphasised that "Delhi Mumbai Expressway is one of the most advanced expressways in the world which presents a grand picture of developing India."

Highlighting that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is powered by the PM Gati Shakti Masterplan, the Prime Minister informed that arrangements have been made to lay optical fibre, electricity lines and gas pipelines, and the leftover land will be used for producing solar energy as well as warehousing purposes. “These efforts will save the nation a lot of money in the future."

What is PM Gati Shakti?

PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity is basically a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries including Roadways and Railways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

"The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people," the government said.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway serves 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The advanced expressway will pass through major states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect prominent cities like Jaipur, Kota, Indore, Bhopal, Surat and Vadodara.

The expressway will also have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjacent regions, therefore contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country, the PMO said.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and will reduce the travel distance between Mumbai and Delhi by 12 percent. The travel time will be cut by 50 percent from present 24 hours to 12 hours.