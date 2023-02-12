Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari Lays Out Growth Plan; 'Road Engine Of Development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km long Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on Sunday. During the inaugural ceremony, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari mapped out several benefits of the 1,382 km-long expressway.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Today is an important day in the history of Rajasthan and India. I thank our PM who has inaugurated the first section of the longest access control expressway. Since the formation of our government, the PM has given us a lot of infrastructure projects that contributed to the country's development."

"Projects like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and Parvatmala have been effective. I had worked personally in the Sagarmala project and now I have got the opportunity to work on the Bharatmala and Parvatmala projects under the supervision of our department," he added.

Nitin Gadkari on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

During the inaugural ceremony in Dausa, the minister said, "The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will provide several growth opportunities to states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra."

"With the coming of the expressway, a lot of industries will come in future and the districts connected with the road will get hugely benefitted from several aspects. There are as many as 10 tribal districts along the lines of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway," he added.

The minister also highlighted that special spaces in the expressway have been allocated to install stalls of handlooms, crafts and food items, representing the expressway-connected states. Optical fibres have also been installed to support information technology companies. From Delhi to Jaipur, the government is also planning to install electric cables that will give mega push to electric mobility.

"This infrastructure push will increase exports, employment opportunities and investment. People from the low-income background will get alternative scopes of career growth. It will also contribute to PM's vision of a self-reliant India."

The 1,382 km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been made with over Rs 1 lakh crore. It will reduce the travelling time Delhi to Mumbai by half. According to the minister, the road is the engine of development for farmers, local workers and marginalised communities.