Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi Explains How Infra Push Is Key To Cohesive Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km long Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on Sunday. While addressing the gathering, the prime minister put special emphasis on the infrastructure push and its contribution to the cohesive development of the country.

He referred to the building of excellent and modern infrastructure as an engine of growth, development, and connectivity in "New India." It's being realised by the construction of several ongoing world-class expressways across the country, he added.

During the inaugural ceremony, he said, "It gives me immense pride to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It's a representation of a developing nation. When such progressive infrastructural projects are rolled out, the country gets pace in the development process."

He cited a research report and highlighted that money invested in infrastructure projects gives back double return and attracts numerous investment opportunities that strengthen the country's economy.

While highlighting the Budget 2023-24 in reference to the infrastructure push, he said, "For the last 9 years, the central government is investing massively in infrastructure push. For highways in Rajasthan, more than 50,000 crores have been invested."

"In this year's budget, we have allocated 10 lakh crores to develop and push the country's infrastructure. This allocation is 5 times higher in comparison to 2014. It will benefit the marginalised community, farmers, and low-income communities of India."

Several benefits of infra push

The prime minister, while stressing the role of infrastructure projects in the development of the country, mentioned that when government pushes ports, airports, digital infrastructure, and optical fibre networks, everyone gets benefitted in some or another way.

"The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway also helps the employees, business operators, transporters, and farmers. It will reduce their travelling time and introduce new opportunities," he added.

The Prime Minister also launched the Gati Shakti Yojna on the 75th Independence Day and allocated Rs 100-lakh crore for developing 'holistic infrastructure' in India. It's a master plan for the central government aimed at revolutionising the infrastructure in India.

