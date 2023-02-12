Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi Inaugurates 264 Km Sohna-Dausa Stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section of the highly-anticipated Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday, February 12.

While addressing the gathering in Rajasthan’s Dausa Prime Minister said, “The more we emphasise on infrastructure the more it will lead to employment. This project is going to benefit our farmers and workers when it comes to traveling from."

"The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are going to become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country," the PM added.

To reduce travel time, says PM

“The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section will be thrown open to the public, reducing the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to about three hours,” said the Prime Minister.

Stretching across 246 kilometers and developed at a cost of over ₹12,150 crore, the Sohna-Dausa section will reduce the current traveling time between the two major cities from 5 hours to just 3 hours.

This would provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Notably, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km.

PM's arrival

PM Modi was scheduled to reach Dausa around 3 pm on Sunday. The PM will address second public meeting in Dausa, and then will proceed directly to Bengaluru where he will reach late at night.