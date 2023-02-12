Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi On How India's Biggest Expressway Will Cut Travel Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday and said that the modern infrastructure used in the expressway will benefit people from different sectors as the time taken to commute from Jaipur to Delhi would be halved resulting in an effective outcome.

PM Modi stated, "When this infrastructure is developed, it would benefit farmers, college or office-going people, truck drivers and businessmen. Everyone will get a lot of facilities, as well as their economic activity would increase.'' ''For example, this expressway is made between Delhi, Dausa and Lalsot, and the time taken to commute from Jaipur to Delhi, which used to be around five to six hours shall be covered in just half of it. Imagine, how much time will be saved," the Prime Minister explained.

The Sohna-Dausa section, which stretches across 246 kilometres and is developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore, will cut the existing travel time between the two main cities from five hours to only three hours.

More about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Speaking about the investment in the expressway, he said, "Studies show investment on infrastructure brings in further investments." He further added, "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our mantra for nation, we are making 'Samarth Bharat' while following it," the PM further said, adding that the expressway is "a magnificent picture of developing India".

Interestingly, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 kilometres.

PM Modi also said that the expressway would be a big benefit for Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer.

Rajasthan's tourism sector to bloom

The Prime Minister said that Rajasthan is already a state known for its tourism sector and the attraction would further increase with the new infrastructure project.

Along with PM Modi, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS VK Singh, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and other leaders were also present at the event.