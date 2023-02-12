Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi Says Sohna-Dausa Stretch Will Transform Rajasthan

The travelling time from Delhi to Jaipur has been reduced by half with the Sohna-Dausa expressway, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation during the inauguration of the 229-kilometer Delhi-Jaipur stretch of the 1,386-kilometer Delhi-Mumbai mega expressway. He added that Sohna-Dausa stretch will transform Rajasthan,

In the wake of the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first stretch of one of the nation’s longest highways, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, on Sunday, February 12.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway and western dedicated freight corridor will be the two pillars of Rajasthan’s growth: PM

PM Modi further hailed the infrastructural development and said that this connectivity will benefit Sariska Tiger Reserve, Kewala Dev, Ranthambore National Park, Jaipur, and Ajmer, furnishing a platform for various opportunities. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway and western dedicated freight corridor will be the two pillars of Rajasthan’s growth.

"The modern roadways, railways, and airports speed up the nation’s development. The investment in infrastructure doubles the development. For the last few years, the Central government has been investing in the advancement of infrastructure. More than 50 thousand crores were allotted in Rajasthan for highways. This year, 10 lakh crores have been allotted to the infrastructure, which is five times that of 2014. This investment will benefit Rajasthan," said the PM.

"This will help not only the deprived and poor but also the middle class. This will contribute to sustainable development. More investment in infrastructure means more employment opportunities. Farmers and truck drivers will get benefits," he added.