Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Route, Travel Time And Everything Else You Need To Know

The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will reduce travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to around two hours, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 4, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is around 270 km.

Going to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/C1u5uoFN81 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 30, 2023

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: All you need to know

Route: Covering a distance of 1,350 km, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, covering important cities like Gurugram, Mewat, Ranthambore, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat among others. The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the Expressway.

Status: The Expressway is expected to be completed by March 2023. It is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

Travel time: Lessening the travel time by half, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will spur economical exercises in two major cities. It will decrease travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours. The eight-lane expressway, which will be will be India's longest expressway, can be expandable to 12 lanes,

Features: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a true example of world-class highway construction, will allow vehicles to maintain a tremor-free top speed of 120 km/hour on roads built from German technology that is expected to last at least 50 years. It will be the country's first animal overpass and stretchable highway.

Toll charge: No toll will be charged to enter the expressway. The toll will be deducted at the time of exit as per the distance travelled. The toll charge will be 65 paise per kilometre.

Share in the expressway: Delhi 9 kilometres (expenditure cost is Rs 1800 crore), Haryana 160 km (Rs 10,400 crore), Rajasthan 374 km (Rs 16,600 crore), Madhya Pradesh 245 km (Rs 11,100 crore), Gujarat 423 km (Rs 35,100 crore) and Maharashtra 171 km (Rs 23,000 crore).

Safety and facilities: Closed-circuit television (CCTVs) will be installed every 500 metres along the route. Trauma centres will be set up every 100 kilometres where people injured in accidents or those needing emergency medical services will be treated. Rest of the areas will be constructed at 93 locations along the sides of the expressway after every 50 km.