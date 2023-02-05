Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Symbol Of Development Under Modi Govt: Rajasthan BJP Cheif Satish Poonia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dausa district for the inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa block of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, BJP President Satish Poonia on Saturday called the road an example of "good governance and development." It is a matter of pride for us that the country's largest expressway connecting Delhi to Mumbai will pass through the land of Dausa, he said.

People can reach Delhi from Dausa in two-and-half hours, which no one had thought before, he added.

Poonia, on a two-day tour of East Rajasthan, was addressing working committee meetings of Sawai Madhopur, and Karauli district on Saturday. On Sunday, he will address meetings in Dausa and Bharatpur. He said that the party's Samarpan Nidhi campaign to add new voters will start from February 11 and will run in the entire state.

In a statement, he said that "farmers, youth, and women" are suffering under Congress rule and there is a need for change.

He said that crores of students of Rajasthan gave the exams, but paper leaked.

"What must have gone in the minds of aspirants and their parents when they found that the paper has been leaked. A paper gets leaked only when the government is weak," Poonia said.

