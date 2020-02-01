'Delhi-Mumbai Expressway' To Be Completed Before 2023: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

'Delhi-Mumbai expressway' will be completed before 2023, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday after the presentation of Union Budget 2020. The 13,000 kilometers long expressway will be the world's biggest expressway which will be completed in 3 years from now, Gadkari asserted. He also said that this is the first time that India has taken up highway networking projects under the 'New India Infrastructure' initiative started by the central government. 6000 new projects are in the pipeline for which Rs 22 crores provision has been made.

He also emphasized that the government will focus on the Footwear and Furniture industry as it is a labour-oriented industry which will help in generating employment. Speaking about the struggle of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Gadkari agreed that the industry is facing hardship and also assured that the government will closely work on this sector.