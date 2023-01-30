Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: World-class Highway To Cut Travel Time By Half; Here's How

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway -- one of India's biggest infrastructure projects -- will soon be a reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the 1,390 km-long Expressway on February 4. The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

It will be India's longest expressway and will cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours. In addition to this, it will also reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi (270 km) to around two hours.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to soon become a reality

Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction.



Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, it accelerates economical exercises in two major cities.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari shared a video of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway which has been constructed using German technology and is expected to last at least 50 years. The Expressway will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Delhi by half as its eight lanes will allow vehicles to maintain a maximum speed of 120 km per hour.

Besides, it will also shorten the journey by 130 km by connecting major cities like Gurugram, Mewat, Ranthambore, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, and Surat among others. Moreover, no toll will be charged on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, thus eliminating the chances of losing time at the toll gates.

Instead, the toll (65 paise per km) will be charged according to the distance travelled and will be deducted while exiting. The Expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'. What's more is that this will be Asia's first highway with a green overpass for wildlife. Trauma centres will also be ready for service at various locations every 100 km to treat the passengers in need of emergency medical care.