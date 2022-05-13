Last Updated:

Delhi Fire Live Updates: 27 Dead & 12 People Injured; Mundka Building Didn't Have Fire NOC

In the latest development, a fire broke out in a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area on Friday. Fire tenders and NDRF have reached the site, and are trying to douse the flame as chaos unfolds in the crowded market area. 27 are dead while several others have been injured in the fire incident.

Written By
Digital Desk
Mundka metro fire
pointer
06:44 IST, May 14th 2022
Visuals from the fire site

 

Here are the morning visuals from the spot where a massive fire broke out in a building yesterday.

 

pointer
06:15 IST, May 14th 2022
Mundka building didn't have fire NOC

In a shocking revelation, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain revealed that the Mundka building that caught fire on Friday didn't have a NOC (no objection certificate) from the Fire Department. A fire NOC is issued after verifying that a building is resistant or unlikely to observe any fire-related accidents. Confirming this in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV in the wee hours of Saturday, Jain added that 27 persons have died in the fire as of now.

 

pointer
05:26 IST, May 14th 2022
Several people reported missing after fire incident in Mundka

Several people have been reported missing after a fire broke out in a building in Mundka metro station in Delhi on 13 May. Govind, one of the family members, told ANI that they have been searching for Yashoda Devi. However, they have been unable to find her. According to Govind, they had reached the spot immediately after they came to know about the incident. Similarly, Nargis, Muskan's family member, said that they have not been able to contact her. According to Nargis, Muskan had called them up from the spot and called for help. 

 

pointer
04:10 IST, May 14th 2022
People could not move out as building had single staircase: Satpal Bhardwaj

Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department, has said that they have recovered the bodies of 27 people and rescued 12 wounded people, according to ANI. He stated that the people were unable to come out as the building had only one staircase. According to Satpal Bhardwaj, the building did not possess proper NOC from the fire department. 

 

pointer
03:04 IST, May 14th 2022
Police to take help of forensic team to recover bodies in Mundka: DCP, Outer District

S Sharma, DCP, Outer District, has said that 27 people have died and 12 people have been injured in the Mundka fire incident. He stated that they will take the help of the forensic team to recover the bodies, as per ANI. S Sharma stated that they have registered an FIR and the owners of the company have been detained. He stated that there is a possibility that more bodies might get recovered as the rescue operation continues at the spot. 

 

pointer
02:24 IST, May 14th 2022
12 People injured in Delhi's Mundka fire incident: District Magistrate West

The Office of the District Magistrate West has informed that 12 people have been injured in the fire incident in Delhi's Mundka. 

 

pointer
01:30 IST, May 14th 2022
Fire Department official announces fire brought under control

Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department, has said that the fire has been brought under control, He said that no new body has been found at the spot. So far, the authorities have recovered 27 bodies from the spot. 

 

 

pointer
00:53 IST, May 14th 2022
Mundka Fire Tragedy: District Magistrate, Additional Divisional Magistrate (ADM), SDM on spot; hold meeting

District Magistrate, Additional Divisional Magistrate (ADM), SDM on the spot. DM is holding a meeting with the NDRF and Fire Department team heads.

pointer
00:49 IST, May 14th 2022
'I am seeing 7th fire in the past 3 years': Manoj Tiwari to Republic

While speaking to Republic, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "I am seeing 7th fire in the past 3 years. We are focusing on the investigation right now. NOC wasn't available, so how this carelessness is happening? Waiting for the investigation report. Now you see that for a month the investigation report will not come. Who's hiding the investigation report? We have to look into this matter also."

pointer
00:45 IST, May 14th 2022
'No NOC; No fire safety mechanism; carelessness," informs Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain

"There were lapses at the incident site, 1) No NOC, 2) No fire safety mechanism, 3) Careleness happened," informed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain

pointer
00:24 IST, May 14th 2022
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles Mundka fire tragedy

 

pointer
00:18 IST, May 14th 2022
"Fire operation over; 3 to 4 people still trapped," informs Delhi Fire Services Chief to Republic

"Fire has been brought under control. There are small pockets where the fire is still raging. That’s because of electrical circuits. Fire hasn’t been reignited. Only 6 fire tenders are at the spot as we have brought it under control. 3 to 4 people are still trapped. The operation to continue," informs Delhi Fire Services Chief to Republic

pointer
00:14 IST, May 14th 2022
'25 bodies recovered from second floor, two from third floor': informs Delhi Fire Department

'25 bodies were recovered from the second floor, and two bodies from the third floor. At least 20 people are still trapped inside," informs Delhi Fire Department 

pointer
00:02 IST, May 14th 2022
NDRF teams rushed to Delhi's Mundka fire site; rescue operations underway

 

pointer
00:00 IST, May 14th 2022
'20 bodies recovered from 1st & 2nd floor, all bodies charred': Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "We have recovered around 20 bodies from the first and second floor and teams are now trying to reach the third floor. All the bodies are charred"

pointer
23:58 IST, May 13th 2022
'Fire has been completely brought under control', tweets Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

The Delhi Minister tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the tragic incident of fire in Mundka. Fire officials reached the spot and inspected the area. The fire has been completely brought under control. 27 people have lost their lives in this tragic incident. Relief and rescue work is on."

pointer
23:55 IST, May 13th 2022
'8 injured admitted to hospital': Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

 

pointer
23:53 IST, May 13th 2022
Mudka tragedy: Fire reignites in the first floor of building, rescue operations underway

Fire reignites in the first floor of the building once again, inform sources. 

pointer
23:49 IST, May 13th 2022
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expresses shock over Mundka Fire incident

 

pointer
23:47 IST, May 13th 2022
Mudka Fire: Search operations are still on, confirm Delhi Fire officials 

Search operations are still on, confirm Delhi Fire officials 

pointer
23:44 IST, May 13th 2022
30 fire tenders on the spot in Delhi's Mundka

 

pointer
23:38 IST, May 13th 2022
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses grief over Delhi Fire tragedy

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "The mind was deeply saddened to hear the news of the Mundka fire accident. My deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the injured get a speedy recovery."

 

pointer
23:36 IST, May 13th 2022
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoles Delhi fire incident near Mundka Metro Station

 

pointer
23:32 IST, May 13th 2022
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweets on Delhi Fire incident; expresses grief

 

pointer
23:29 IST, May 13th 2022
Delhi Fire: Police detains owners of the building, confirms DCP Sameer Sharma

"Delhi Police detained Harish Goel and Varun Goel, owners of the building that caught fire near Delhi's Mundka metro station, this evening," DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District

pointer
23:27 IST, May 13th 2022
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweets over Delhi Fire, extends condolences

 

pointer
23:23 IST, May 13th 2022
PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation for Dead, Rs 50 Thousand for Injured

 

pointer
23:21 IST, May 13th 2022
' 27 bodies have been recovered ', Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain informs Republic

Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain confirms to Republic that 27 bodies have been recovered in Delhi Fire incident. 

pointer
23:17 IST, May 13th 2022
Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweets on Delhi Fire incident

Dy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia said, "The fire accident in Mundka is very sad. The Delhi government will stand by the grief of the family of every person who lost his life in this accident. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."

pointer
23:15 IST, May 13th 2022
Delhi Fire: As rescue operations are underway, NDRF is set to reach the spot

As rescue operations are underway, NDRF is set to reach the spot.

Tags: Mundka metro fire, Mundka metro station, Mundka fire news
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND