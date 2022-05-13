Delhi Fire Live Updates: 27 Dead & 12 People Injured; Mundka Building Didn't Have Fire NOC

Quick links:
Here are the morning visuals from the spot where a massive fire broke out in a building yesterday.
Delhi Mundka Fire | Morning visuals from the spot where a massive fire broke out in a building yesterday, May 13— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022
"27 people died and 12 got injured in the fire incident," said DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District pic.twitter.com/wRErlnj3h0
In a shocking revelation, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain revealed that the Mundka building that caught fire on Friday didn't have a NOC (no objection certificate) from the Fire Department. A fire NOC is issued after verifying that a building is resistant or unlikely to observe any fire-related accidents. Confirming this in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV in the wee hours of Saturday, Jain added that 27 persons have died in the fire as of now.
#LIVE | Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain reaches Mundka fire site; briefs the media.
Several people have been reported missing after a fire broke out in a building in Mundka metro station in Delhi on 13 May. Govind, one of the family members, told ANI that they have been searching for Yashoda Devi. However, they have been unable to find her. According to Govind, they had reached the spot immediately after they came to know about the incident. Similarly, Nargis, Muskan's family member, said that they have not been able to contact her. According to Nargis, Muskan had called them up from the spot and called for help.
Delhi fire tragedy: Several reported missing after Mundka blaze— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 13, 2022
Read @ANI Story |
Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department, has said that they have recovered the bodies of 27 people and rescued 12 wounded people, according to ANI. He stated that the people were unable to come out as the building had only one staircase. According to Satpal Bhardwaj, the building did not possess proper NOC from the fire department.
Delhi Mundka Fire | We've recovered 27 bodies & rescued 12 injured. There was only one staircase and because of that people could not go out. I think the building did not have proper NOC (from the fire department): Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department pic.twitter.com/A4ZTVOqhdU— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
S Sharma, DCP, Outer District, has said that 27 people have died and 12 people have been injured in the Mundka fire incident. He stated that they will take the help of the forensic team to recover the bodies, as per ANI. S Sharma stated that they have registered an FIR and the owners of the company have been detained. He stated that there is a possibility that more bodies might get recovered as the rescue operation continues at the spot.
Delhi | 27 people have died & 12 are injured. We'll take help of the forensic team to identify the bodies. FIR has been registered. We've detained company owners. There are chances that more bodies may be recovered as rescue op is yet to be completed: S Sharma,DCP, Outer district pic.twitter.com/G3PwUa74zl— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
The Office of the District Magistrate West has informed that 12 people have been injured in the fire incident in Delhi's Mundka.
Delhi | 12 persons injured in the fire incident in Delhi's Mundka: Office of the District Magistrate West pic.twitter.com/M6r7g1SAFA— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department, has said that the fire has been brought under control, He said that no new body has been found at the spot. So far, the authorities have recovered 27 bodies from the spot.
Delhi | The fire has been brought under control. No new body has been recovered (After 27 bodies): Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department pic.twitter.com/mxtFVx1cgH— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
District Magistrate, Additional Divisional Magistrate (ADM), SDM on the spot. DM is holding a meeting with the NDRF and Fire Department team heads.
While speaking to Republic, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "I am seeing 7th fire in the past 3 years. We are focusing on the investigation right now. NOC wasn't available, so how this carelessness is happening? Waiting for the investigation report. Now you see that for a month the investigation report will not come. Who's hiding the investigation report? We have to look into this matter also."
"There were lapses at the incident site, 1) No NOC, 2) No fire safety mechanism, 3) Careleness happened," informed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain
Deeply saddened by the news of tragic loss of lives in a fire accident near Mundka station in Delhi. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 13, 2022
"Fire has been brought under control. There are small pockets where the fire is still raging. That’s because of electrical circuits. Fire hasn’t been reignited. Only 6 fire tenders are at the spot as we have brought it under control. 3 to 4 people are still trapped. The operation to continue," informs Delhi Fire Services Chief to Republic
'25 bodies were recovered from the second floor, and two bodies from the third floor. At least 20 people are still trapped inside," informs Delhi Fire Department
#LIVE | NDRF teams rushed to Delhi's Mundka fire site; rescue operations underway.
Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "We have recovered around 20 bodies from the first and second floor and teams are now trying to reach the third floor. All the bodies are charred"
मुंडका में आग लगने की दुःखद घटना के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर अग्निशमन अधिकारियों इलाके का मुआयना किया। आग पर पूरी तरह से काबू पा लिया गया है।— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 13, 2022
इस दुःखद घटना में 27 लोगों की जान गई है। राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य जारी है।
भगवान दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दे।🙏 pic.twitter.com/EUTiSQW36N
The Delhi Minister tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the tragic incident of fire in Mundka. Fire officials reached the spot and inspected the area. The fire has been completely brought under control. 27 people have lost their lives in this tragic incident. Relief and rescue work is on."
#LIVE | It was a massive fire that broke out in a 4 storey building near Mundka metro station. 27 bodies have been recovered and 8 injured have been admitted to the hospital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Watch #LIVE report here -
Fire reignites in the first floor of the building once again, inform sources.
Extremely shocked and saddened by the sudden news of loss of a huge number of lives due to a tragic fire incident in Delhi today. Heart - felt condolences to the relatives of victims. Pray for quick recovery of the injured.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 13, 2022
Search operations are still on, confirm Delhi Fire officials
#LIVE | 30 fire tenders on the spot in Delhi's Mundka; 27 bodies recovered so far.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "The mind was deeply saddened to hear the news of the Mundka fire accident. My deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the injured get a speedy recovery."
मुंडका आग हादसे की खबर सुनकर मन को भारी दुख पहुंचा। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 13, 2022
मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायलों को जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले।
Saddened by the news of the tragic fire in Mundka, Delhi.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 13, 2022
Condolences to the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery.
Shocking news of fire in a building in Mundka, Delhi resulting in deaths of many people.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 13, 2022
Express my grief and condolences to all bereaved families.
Hope the injured recover soon.
#LIVE | Delhi Police detain Harish Goel and Varun Goel, owners of the building that caught fire near Delhi's Mundka metro station, this evening: DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District
Watch latest updates here -
"Delhi Police detained Harish Goel and Varun Goel, owners of the building that caught fire near Delhi's Mundka metro station, this evening," DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District
Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2022
Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 : PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 13, 2022
Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain confirms to Republic that 27 bodies have been recovered in Delhi Fire incident.
Dy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia said, "The fire accident in Mundka is very sad. The Delhi government will stand by the grief of the family of every person who lost his life in this accident. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery."
As rescue operations are underway, NDRF is set to reach the spot.