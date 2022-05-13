Delhi Fire Live Updates: 27 Dead & 12 People Injured; Mundka Building Didn't Have Fire NOC

Several people have been reported missing after a fire broke out in a building in Mundka metro station in Delhi on 13 May. Govind, one of the family members, told ANI that they have been searching for Yashoda Devi. However, they have been unable to find her. According to Govind, they had reached the spot immediately after they came to know about the incident. Similarly, Nargis, Muskan's family member, said that they have not been able to contact her. According to Nargis, Muskan had called them up from the spot and called for help.