Shraddha Murder Case: Lover Buys Fridge Few Days Before Storing Body Parts; Bill Accessed

Disturbing details continue to emerge in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar (27), who was strangulated and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amid Poonawalla (28) on May 18 in Delhi. Amid a slew of new information surfacing, it has been revealed that the accused bought a new refrigerator just a few days before he murdered Shraddha and stored her body parts.

#ShraddhaMurderCase | Republic accesses fridge purchase bill, store owner claims Aaftab asked for a double unit. Watch the #LIVE coverage here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/kkWRpcPbVV — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2022

In the receipt of the new fridge accessed by Republic, it emerged that the accused bought the appliance on May 10 from a shop in the Chatarpur area of New Delhi. The police revealed that this was the same double-door 260-liter fridge where Aaftab stored the amputated body parts of the victim and got rid of them over 18 days. The fridge, which was emanating a foul smell, is currently at the Mehrauli police station after being seized as evidence in the murder case.

News agency ANI also spoke to the owner of the electronics shop who revealed that the accused asked for a double-door fridge. "He asked for a big, double-door fridge. It was available so we gave it to him," the shop owner said.

Apart from revealing the amount of the fridge, the owner said that he used a credit card to pay for the appliance. While speaking to Republic, he confirmed that he asked for a bigger fridge but said that he found nothing suspicious about the accused's body language then. According to the latest updates, the Mehrauli police meanwhile have found the victim's bones from her residence and efforts to recover other missing body parts are underway.

Aaftab would beat Shraddha: Victim's friends

In the complaint filed by Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar, her (Shradha) friends told him that the couple had a troubled relationship. The father claimed that she told her now-deceased mother about her fights with Aaftab which often turned physical. "She came to meet me and told me the same thing. I told her to leave Aaftab Amin Poonawalla and come back home, but when Aaftab Amin Poonawalla apologised, she went back to live with him. Thereafter, Shraddha Vikas Walkar's friends, Shivani Mahtare and Laxman Nadar told me that the relationship between Shraddha Vikas Walkar and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla was not good and that he used to beat her," the complaint by the victim's father read.

The couple met on a dating app

According to the Manikpur police, the victim worked at a call centre in Mumbai's Malad area and met the accused on a dating app. Investigations revealed that the accused used to pick up and drop off the girl for a while before they decided to move together in 2019. They first resided in Naigon and shifted to Vasai Evershine city a year later while living in Maharastra. The couple later eloped to Delhi after Shraddha's parents objected to their relationship.

After Shraddha went off-grid, one of her friends Laxman Nadar confirmed not being in touch with the victim since May and speculated that she might be somewhere in North India. The police said that they sent a team to Delhi, where the accused was picked up and investigated earlier this month. "We sent a team, picked him up and we recorded Aaftab's statement on November 3. Then we later informed Delhi Police as the murder took place there, so later he was arrested by them," the police said per Republic's sources. The accused is currently under five-day police custody for further investigations.